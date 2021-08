48 Hours preview: The Circleville Letters An anonymous writer terrorized the small town of Circleville, Ohio for almost 20 years by writing letters that exposed their alleged secrets. 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty gave CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers a preview of "The Circleville Letters," which airs 10 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday, August 25 on CBS.