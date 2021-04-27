Live

Watch CBSN Live

"48 Hours" preview: Solve This Case

Erin Moriarty and "48 Hours" delve deep inside the investigation into a hard-to-close murder case, and those investigators ask for help from the audience in "Solve This Case: Who Killed Kay Wenal?" to be broadcast Saturday, Jan. 28.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.