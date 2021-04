"48 Hours" preview: "Guilty Until Proven Innocent" A pair of workman's overalls, a victim who said she could identity one of her attacks, and DNA were the evidence that led to the conviction of Darryl Pinkins and Roosevelt Glenn in a brutal 1989 rape case in Hammond, Indiana. But Pinkins and Glenn -- who have always maintained their innocence -- don't match the DNA. Maureen Maher of "48 Hours" was there when a new DNA technology promised to blow this case wide open.