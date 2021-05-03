Live

Watch CBSN Live

"48 Hours" preview: Crime and Punishment

On "48 Hours": Should a convicted killer ever have a chance for freedom? For two women in California, the answer is no. They want the man who murdered their mother to remain behind bars forever. Tracy Smith has their story.
