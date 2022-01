"48 Hours" looks into the mystery of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew When Suzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother of two, vanished on Mother’s Day 2020, police initially thought maybe she was taken while riding her mountain bike. They also considered her husband. Then, bizarre clues emerged – a chipmunk alibi, a tranquilizer gun, a spy pen and an affair. "CBSN AM" anchor Anne-Marie Green speaks to KKTV reporter Ashley Franco about the case, which is featured on this week's "48 Hours."