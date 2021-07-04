"Surfside Collapse: A Search for Answers"
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Puerto Rico Statehood
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Search and rescue paused at Florida condo as demolition plans proceed
Healing continues decades after family's prom night murders
Condo's neighboring building offered payment after complaints
Burst pipeline causes "eye of fire" in Gulf of Mexico
Florida governor issues state of emergency as storm approaches
Massachusetts highway reopens after armed standoff
Oakland Zoo vaccinating animals against COVID-19
Software supplier hit with "sophisticated cyberattack"
Surfside emergency workers to be housed on cruise ship
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
Poll: Most Americans say LGBTQ discrimination still exists
Ciara is "cerving confidence" with new cervical cancer campaign
Some states try to limit teaching of critical race theory in public schools
Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
Couple fights for same-sex marriage in India
Kevin Boseman on brother Chadwick's passing
LGBTQ love: Couples share their stories for Pride Month
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Murder on Prom Night
A survivor deals with the trauma after her stepbrother is convicted of killing her family in order to go to the prom. CBS News chief investigative and senior national correspondent Jim Axelrod reports for "48 Hours."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On