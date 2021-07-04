Live

Watch CBSN Live

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Murder on Prom Night

A survivor deals with the trauma after her stepbrother is convicted of killing her family in order to go to the prom. CBS News chief investigative and senior national correspondent Jim Axelrod reports for "48 Hours."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.