"48 Hours" investigates the murder of a top UFC fighter's stepdaughter A 19-year-old college student and stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, Aniah Blanchard, was allegedly murdered in 2019 in Alabama by a man out on bond for kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder. Now, her parents are fighting for a law to keep those accused of serious offenses off the streets. James Brown gives "CBS This Morning" a preview of the case, airing on "48 Hours" Saturday.