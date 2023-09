"48 Hours" investigates: "The Game Show and the Murder" "48 Hours" investigates the death of Illinois woman Becky Bliefnick, who was found dead in her home, and her estranged husband Tim Bliefnick, who was charged with her murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty joins "CBS Mornings" with her exclusive interview with Tim Bliefnick, who maintains his innocence.