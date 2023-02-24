Watch CBS News

"48 Hours" investigates the Brighton ax murder

"48 Hours" investigates one of America's oldest cold cases, the Brighton ax murder. Forty years ago, a young mother was killed in her bed, her toddler left unharmed. It remained unsolved until now. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.