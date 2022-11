"48 Hours" investigates the 1982 murders of two women near a resort ski town in Colorado In 1982, Annette Schnee and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer were found murdered near the resort ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. CBS News correspondent Natalie Morales joins "CBS Mornings" with details on the DNA that helped investigators find the killer years later and a preview of her "48 Hours" report: "Last Seen in Breckenridge."