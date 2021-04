"48 Hours" investigates New Year's Day death of Colorado mom Ashley Fallis died of a gunshot wound to the head after a New Year's Eve party in 2012 -- did she commit suicide, or did someone else pull the trigger? Four years later -- a trial and a stunning verdict. Erin Moriarty joins "CBS This Morning" to preview her "48 Hours" report, "Death after Midnight," airing Saturday 10/9c.