"48 Hours" investigates killing of celebrity hairstylist Fabio Sementilli A Los Angeles woman is scheduled to stand trial next month for conspiring to murder her husband, celebrity hairdresser Fabio Sementilli. Prosecutors say Sementilli's wife, Monica, was secretly having an affair with the killer while she says she had nothing to do with her husband's murder. Correspondent Michelle Miller covers the case this week for "48 Hours."