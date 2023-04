"48 Hours" investigates: "Kassanndra's Secret" "48 Hours" investigates the case of Kassanndra Cantrell, who vanished in 2020. Detectives discovered surveillance video of a mysterious man in a fedora leaving her car. 48 Hours has obtained that never before seen footage. 48 Hours contributor and The Talk co-host Natalie Morales gives "CBS Mornings" a preview of Saturday night's broadcast.