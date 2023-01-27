"48 Hours" investigates death of woman married to Georgia police officer Just days after the wife of a police officer made allegations of abuse against her husband, he claimed that she took her own life by shooting herself. The medical examiner ruled Amanda Perrault's death a suicide. But the sheriff and district attorney investigating the case believed that her husband Seth Perrault shot and killed Amanda. Anne-Marie Green joined Vladimir Duthiers and Errol Barnett to preview this weekend's "48 Hours" episode.