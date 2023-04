"48 Hours" investigates: "Christy and Hilda's Last Dance" "48 Hours" investigates the case of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The two women went out for a night of fun in Los Angeles in 2021 and investigators say they were later dumped outside two different hospitals by masked men. Jonathan Vigliotti gives "CBS Mornings" a preview of his "48 Hours" report.