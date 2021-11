“48 Hours:” How DNA uploaded to a genealogy database helped solve a double murder after 31 years Chelsea Rustad never expected to learn of a killer in her family tree when she submitted her DNA to a genealogy database. For this week's “48 Hours” report, "A Killer in the Family Tree," correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates how a genealogist used Rustad's DNA to help police crack a double homicide 31 years after it happened.