New "48 Hours": "Red Notice for Murder"

A new episode of "48 Hours" this week takes a look at an international manhunt for a murderer. A mistake caught on traffic cameras may have exposed the suspect. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant joined CBSN to break down this story.
