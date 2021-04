"48 Hours" goes inside investigation of Omaha double murders A young boy and a grandmother of five are brutally killed in Omaha. The case goes cold until five years later and another double murder just miles away. Do detectives now have enough to crack the case? CBS News correspondent Jim Axelrod visited "CBS This Morning" to preview his report, "Resident Evil," an all-new "48 Hours" airing Saturday at 10/9c on CBS.