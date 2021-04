"48 Hours" gives an update on "The Preppy Killer" It was three decades ago when Robert Chambers had his photo on the front page of most New York City newspapers. His connection to the death of Jennifer Levin would eventually push him into the national spotlight in 1986. Chambers would come to be known as "The Preppy Killer" for his role in Levin's death. His conviction landed him in prison, and when he got out in 2003 he spoke to only "48 Hours." Troy Roberts and Richard Schlesinger have an update on this infamous case.