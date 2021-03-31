Live

"48 Hours": Blaming Melissa

A young daycare worker confesses to killing a toddler and is sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars. But new evidence suggests that investigators got it all wrong. "48 Hours" Executive Producer Susan Zirinsky previews the story.
