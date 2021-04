"48 Hours" behind the scenes: How we got the shot In "48 Hours"' "Father and Son," a Utah mother is found dead in her bathtub. Because water plays a significant part in this story, producers used a Photron high-speed video camera to capture unique shots of running and dripping water, which were then used as creative graphic elements in the show. For more on the case, watch "Father and Son: The Verdict" Saturday, May 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.