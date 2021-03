"48 Hours" behind the scenes: How to film a car bombing Correspondent Peter Van Sant takes you to an explosives range in New Mexico, where ATF agents recreated the bomb used in the notorious 1996 murder of Tucson entrepreneur Gary Triano. "48 Hours" used eight cameras to capture the blast. Who wanted Triano dead bad enough to put a pipe bomb in a duffle bag on the seat of his car? Watch "48 Hours" Presents: The Hit," Saturday, May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.