Bruce Springsteen on "Nebraska," and the emergence of Springsteen the poet

Tornado flips cars, downs trees after touching down in South Florida

U.S. evacuates hundreds of American civilians from Sudan

Surviving the torturous hell of the Hanoi Hilton

Michael J. Fox on Parkinson's and how he finds "optimism is sustainable"

Biden takes jabs at age, rivals at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Rep. Nancy Mace says GOP has to find "middle ground" on abortion

Sheriff says Texas shooting suspect "could be anywhere now"

This week on "Face the Nation," Republican Reps. Nancy Mace and Tony Gonazles and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna join Margaret Brennan.

4/30: Khanna, Mace, Gonzales This week on "Face the Nation," Republican Reps. Nancy Mace and Tony Gonazles and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna join Margaret Brennan.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On