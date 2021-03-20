4/30: Deluge triggers widespread flooding in Florida; WWII veterans awarded overdue POW medals In 24 hours, 24 inches of rain fell in parts of Pensacola, where flash flooding washed away roads and bridges. Florida's governor declared a state of emergency in 26 counties, and more than 300 911 callers requested evacuations; and, a group of U.S. service members who flew bombing missions into the heart of Nazi Germany during WWII and were captured by the Swiss military received long overdue Prisoner of War medals during a ceremony at the Pentagon. A grandson of one of the airmen battled for 15 years with the Air Force over the honor.