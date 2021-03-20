4/27: Two popes preside over dual sainthood ceremony; Smithsonian's dinosaur hall set to close Thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square for the historic elevation of two former popes to sainthood. The ceremony also had the unprecedented touch of former Pope Benedict presiding with Pope Francis; and, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History will close down a hugely popular dinosaur hall for an ambitious set of repairs. Nearly 8 million visitors a year won't get to see the museum's most popular attraction. But a handful of visitors made it in for the final hours.