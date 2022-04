4/24: Warren, Costa, Lagarde This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” we’ll have the latest on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to war-torn Ukraine and a Sunday exclusive interview with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Plus, we check in with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb on the long-awaited COVID vaccine for America’s youngest.