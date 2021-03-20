Live

4/23: Sweeping new gun law leaves Georgians divided; Chicago youth learn life lessons one stroke at a time

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed into law a wide-ranging bill allowing licensed gun owners to take concealed weapons to more places than ever before. The new law, however, limits what police can do; and, for a group of young people in Chicago, the path to a better life starts at the river's edge. That's where Montana Butsch gives them lessons in rowing and encouragement to overcome the reality of Chicago's mean streets.
