Thousands of unaccompanied migrant children being held in Border Patrol custody 4,200 unaccompanied migrant children are now being held in Border Patrol custody. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on how the Biden administration is responding, and Jennifer Podkul, vice president of policy and advocacy for Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on what needs to be done to address the growing crisis at the border.