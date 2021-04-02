4/20: Baltimore police provide few answers in death of Freddie Gray; Boston Marathon bombing amputee makes improbable journey Freddie Gray suffered a fatal spinal injury after his arrest in Baltimore a week ago. Video captured the arrest involving six officers who have since been suspended pending an investigation; and, Rebekah Gregory lost her leg in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. On Monday, she participated in this year's marathon, running the last three miles and calling it "the hardest thing I've ever done."