4/2: Kerry on safeguards in Iran nuclear deal; Bishop uses religion to rejuvenate New Jersey community A tentative Iran nuclear agreement was reached in Lausanne, Switzerland by negotiators for Iran and six world powers. But, it's far from a done deal; and, before Bishop Donald Hilliard opened his church in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, the city's downtown was full of liquor stores and abandoned buildings. Through tireless work Hilliard has managed to help the city and its people find a path to success.