4/18: GOP hopefuls assemble in New Hampshire; California high school shines at academic decathlon

The state Republican party is hosting a two-day conference so that voters can hear from presidential hopefuls. CBS News political director John Dickerson talks about the different tensions at the Republican Leadership Summit in Nashua, N.H.; Students from California's Granada Hills Charter High School continued an academic dynasty, which started in 2011. Carter Evans shows what these dedicated students do in order to become national champions.
