4/17/17: Red and Blue Vice President Mike Pence toured the Demilitarized Zone in South Korea and warned the North Korean regime Monday that the U.S. would increase pressure to end its nuclear program; Thousands of people attended the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, the first for President Trump and his family. "Red & Blue" has video from the event showing what looks like Mr. Trump forgetting to put his hand over his heart during the national anthem.