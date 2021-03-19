Live

4/15: Boston honors dead, wounded on bombing anniversary; Photographer, Boston bombing victims find healing together

Boston marked the one-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings with a moving tribute honoring those who were killed and wounded. A memorial event featured first responders, survivors and Vice President Joe Biden, who delivered a rousing address; and, veteran Boston Globe photographer John Tlumacki took more than 200 photos the day the bombs went off at the Boston Marathon. Haunted by the images he took of mother and daughter Celeste and Sydney Corcoran, who both suffered catastrophic injuries, Tlumacki felt compelled to meet them.
