Live

Watch CBSN Live

4/14: Mother reflects on son, dad killed near Kansas City; Mementos helped Boston heal after marathon bombing

Mindy Corporon is the mother of one victim killed by a gunman at a Kansas City-area Jewish community center and the daughter of another. Police believe Jews may have been the shooting suspect's intended targets, but all three killed Sunday were Christians; and, following the Boston Marathon bombing one year ago, a shrine sprang up at the race's finish line. Thousands of items left at the makeshift memorial are now on display in an exhibit honoring the victims of the attack.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.