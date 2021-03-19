4/14: Mother reflects on son, dad killed near Kansas City; Mementos helped Boston heal after marathon bombing Mindy Corporon is the mother of one victim killed by a gunman at a Kansas City-area Jewish community center and the daughter of another. Police believe Jews may have been the shooting suspect's intended targets, but all three killed Sunday were Christians; and, following the Boston Marathon bombing one year ago, a shrine sprang up at the race's finish line. Thousands of items left at the makeshift memorial are now on display in an exhibit honoring the victims of the attack.