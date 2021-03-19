4/1: Barra blames old GM in congressional hearing on recall; Bird lovers flock to wondrous spectacle of sandhill crane migration General Motors CEO Mary Barra repeatedly apologized to families whose loved ones had been killed or injured in crashes related to a faulty ignition switch. She tried to distance herself from the actions of previous management, which she blamed for a culture centered on cost and lack of communication between departments; and, hundreds of thousands of sandhill cranes take part in one of the world's great natural migrations. They settle on Nebraska's Platte river and fatten up in nearby cornfields during their 7,000-mile trip that starts in Mexico and ends as far north as Siberia.