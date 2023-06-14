White House extends temporary legal status for some migrants, denies it for others The Biden administration on Wednesday declined to offer nearly 400,000 Nicaraguan migrants a chance to live and work in the U.S. legally under the temporary protected status program. This comes after the White House announced Tuesday it would extend the temporary legal status of more than 300,000 immigrants whose deportation protections were targeted by the Trump administration. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins "Prime Time" to break down the situation.