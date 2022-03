4-year-old has "case of the Mondays" while getting on school bus for preschool As 4-year-old Landry walked to the school bus one morning, he plopped down on the driveway — apparently exasperated that it was Monday again. His mom posted the video to thank the school bus attendant for being patient with him, and while her son can be a bit dramatic, his reaction to the start of the week is relatable for many.