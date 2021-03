4-year-old becomes chic Instagram model A four-year-old Santa Clarita, California, boy proves he can strike a pose as well as any celebrity, and his mom has turned him into an Internet sensation. 'Mini Style Hacker' Ryker Wixom, has an Instagram account with almost 178,000 followers, and now looks set to be paid by big name brands for appearances in future posts. KCBS's Kristine Lazer reports.