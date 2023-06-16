Tree of Life Verdict
Couple Dies in Mexico
Ja Morant
New Dinosaur Species
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Pittsburgh synagogue shooter found guilty in Tree of Life attack
Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers leaker, dies at age 92
Ohio man killed 3 young sons as daughter fled home, authorities say
Depression rates vary depending on where you live, CDC report finds
Staffer for Rep. Brad Finstad attacked at gunpoint near Capitol
DOJ report finds Minneapolis police use "dangerous" excessive force
New details emerge about U.S. couple found dead in Mexico hotel
Ja Morant suspended for 25 games without pay, NBA announces
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal over after just one series
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
4 senators holding up federal agency appointments
Two Republicans, one Democrat and an independent lawmaker in the Senate are blocking appointments across multiple agencies and departments for various reasons. CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On