4 Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 Capitol attack A verdict has been reached in the case against members of the far-right group "Proud Boys" for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. On the most serious charge of seditious conspiracy, a jury found four out of the five defendants guilty. That includes the group's former leader, Enrique Tarrio. A fifth "Proud Boy" was convicted on other felonies. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports from Washington.