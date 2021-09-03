Live

4 nursing home residents die after Ida evacuation

Louisiana state officials are investigating the conditions at a hurricane shelter following the deaths of four nursing home residents who were housed there after being evacuated from Hurricane Ida. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villareal reports.
