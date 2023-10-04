Watch CBS News

3D Printing | Sunday on 60 Minutes

60 Minutes got a peek at what will soon be the first large community of 3D-printed houses. A Texas company is printing 100 of them, calling it a "paradigm shift" in how we build our homes. Lesley Stahl reports, Sunday.
