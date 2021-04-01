3/7: Obama remembers "Bloody Sunday" in Selma; Reporter's Notebook: Covering Selma 50 years ago Fifty years ago, African-American protesters were beaten as they tried to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge fighting for their civil rights. In his speech at the bridge, President Obama challenged Congress to restore the protections of the Voting Rights Bill, some of which were struck down by the Supreme Court. Bill Plante reports; Fifty years ago, CBS News senior White House correspondent Bill Plante was in Selma when the division between blacks and whites was deeply woven into everyday life. On the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," he shares some of his thoughts.