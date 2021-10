More than half of U.S. states will hold gubernatorial elections next year Voters in 36 U.S. states will elect governors next year, and while a lot can change between now and 2022, the races are already beginning to take shape. Politico's state political reporter Zach Montellaro joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the key battlegrounds states, and the latest on Virginia's current governor's race.