3/6: March roars in with record low temperatures; Act of kindness helps elderly man honor late wife With so much snow in so many places, it's hard to believe Spring is two weeks away. March is already off to a cold start, with temperature records falling in more than a dozen cities. Jim Axelrod reports; Bud Caldwell brings daisies to his wife's memorial bench as often as he can. But his ritual was obstructed when snow covered the path he took to the bench. That's when complete strangers stepped in to help clear the way for Caldwell. Steve Hartman reports.