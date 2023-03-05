Watch CBS News

3/5: Hogan, Manchin, Pritzker

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tells us he will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, plus we talk to Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
