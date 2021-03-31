Live

3/4: What to do if you suspect formaldehyde in your flooring; Supreme Court hear arguments over Obamacare funding

A "60 Minutes" report has become a national concern after it found high levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde in flooring sold by Lumber Liquidators. John Blackstone reports on what homeowners can do if they're concerned about their wood floors; and, Obamacare faces another serious challenge. This time the issue is whether the government is illegally handing out billions of dollars in subsidies to help Americans buy the new insurance.
