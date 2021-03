3/30: Deadline approaches for Obamacare signup; Time running out for search of missing jetliner's black box Thousands of people across the country are trying to beat Monday's deadline to enroll in health care insurance coverage. Without coverage, many will be fined $95 or 1 percent of their income; and, There may only be eight days of battery life left to spot the black box that could explain what went wrong with missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.