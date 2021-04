3/29: Purported Germanwings cockpit voice recorder transcript released; 6-way kidney swap makes medical history in California A German paper published what it says is the transcript of the Germanwings cockpit voice recorder on Sunday. It details the pilot's desperate attempts to get back inside the cockpit before the fatal crash; and, twelve patients made medical history in California earlier this year with a six-way kidney swap. Last week, the patients came together for an emotional reunion.