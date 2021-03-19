3/29: 5.1-magnitude quake strikes Los Angeles; Inside the air search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Just after 9 Friday night, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake, centered about 20 miles outside Los Angeles, struck Southern California. Residents in hardest-hit areas are cleaning up; and, Crews searching for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 are focused on an area more than a thousand miles from the coast of Australia, where planes flying as low as 150 feet from the water have been looking for evidence of the missing aircraft.